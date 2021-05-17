Geeta Kapur Sparks Marriage Rumours; Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Crowned Miss Universe 2021

Geeta Kapur has got social media users guessing about her marriage with latest pictures in ethnic wear. As Geeta appeared in a red dress, she also wore some vermilion on her forehead. As it is a mark of a married woman, fans were quick to question whether she has secretly tied the knot.

Hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi, Super Dancer 4 airs on Sony Entertainment Television on the weekends. Geeta is currently shooting for the show in Daman inside a bio-bubble.

After a tough competition with 73 other candidates, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza has been crowned the 69th Miss Universe during a three-hour televised competition held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Florida. Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa crowned the Mexican beauty at the event.

Miss India Adline Castelino was declared the third runer-up. Taking to Twitter, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach congratulated Andrea.

Tamil actor Nitish Veera, popular for films like Asuran and Kaala, died on Monday (May 17) due to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Chennai. The 45-year-old was hospitalised a few days ago after contracting the virus. The entire Tamil film industry mourned the loss of Nitish who shared screen with Dhanush in 2019 period action Asuran and Rajinikanth in Kaala.

Dhanush took to his Twitter to remember the late actor. “This is disheartening. Rest in peace my brother," the 37-year-old actor tweeted about Nitish.

Television actor Sidharth Shukla has grown tremendously after winning the famous reality show, Bigg Boss 13. He can be seen competing for new projects one after the other. Now, another good news is coming for his fans as he is expected to be soon seen on the silver screen.

According to the latest buzz in the film industry, the actor has been roped in, in South superstar Prabhas’s Adipurush. He is expected to play a crucial role of Meghanad in the upcoming big-budget pan Indian film. However, no official confirmation of the news has been made yet.

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who got married to Ruchikaa Kapoor in November last year, recently addressed the rumours circulating that they are expecting their first child. In a recent interview, Shaheer was asked about the pregnancy rumours, however, he gave a very cryptic answer.

Talking to Times of India, he said, “Let’s not talk about it (pregnancy). It is too early to comment.”

