Geeta Phogat to Participate in Nach Baliye 9 with Husband Pawan Singh

One of the most popular dance reality shows on television, Nach Baliye is all set to launch its ninth season. Hosted by Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover, the casting for the upcoming season has already begun. This year, the show will witness celebrities Urvashi Dholakia, Prince Yuvika Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Besides them, a likely addition to the list is Commonwealth Games CWG gold medalist Geeta Phogat along with her husband Pawan Singh Kumar who is also a National level wrestler. This is the first time that the wrestling duo will be seen together on a public platform and that too in a dance reality show. The couple got married in 2016 in a lavish Indian wedding.

Reports also suggest that Geeta and her husband Pawan have also been approached for earlier seasons of the show. However due to their busy schedules, the couple was unable to accommodate their dates during that time. But now they have agreed to participate in the Nach Baliye season 9 and couldn't wait to put on their dancing shoes. A promo featuring Geeta Phogat and Pawan Singh Kumar is also set to release soon.

As informed earlier, Nach Baliye 9 will be produced by Salman Khan under his banner. The dance show traditionally has celebrity couples competing to win the title. But the Bharat actor has introduced a new twist to the show - he is roping in former couples as contestants as well. Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the development, who said that Salman has been brainstorming over several other ideas with his team that will be incorporated in the new season. "With getting ex-lovers together, the idea was to add some spice to the show. The audience will enjoy their chemistry," the source informed.

Follow @News18Movies for more