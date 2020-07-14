Geetika Mehandru Replaces Jinal Jain As 'Ginni Bajwa' In Choti Sarrdaarni

Actress Geetika Mehandru, who has appeared in movies like Kabir Singh and Satellite Shankar, is all set to make her entry in Colors’ show Choti Sarrdaarni. Geetika will take over the role from actress Jinal Jain, who played Ginni in the show.

Geetika says, “I was approached for the show earlier as well but that time I was busy shooting for some other project. They approached me again saying that they are looking for a replacement and if I would be interested? This time I was free to take another project so I said 'yes' for the role.”

As Geetika will be replacing Jinal in the show, she says, "The biggest challenge is acceptance by the viewers and I have been getting positive responses. Also, Ginni is a foodie and she can’t speak proper Punjabi like me so I think I will fit really well in the character."

The actress further says, “I want people to know me as Ginni after this show. It is a lovable character and I hope people like it.”

Previously on Choti Sarrdaarni, Meher Sarabjit Singh Gill (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia) had announced that she will get Ranbir 'Ranna' Singh Dhillon (Abhianshu Bassi) and Ginni Bajwa (Geetika) married. After the gap of more than 3 months, the show’s story will again start from Ranna and Ginni’s wedding.

Choti Sarrdaarni also features Avinesh Rekhi and Kevina Tak. The show is being directed by Jaladh K Sharma, Sahil Sharma and Prabhat Rawat.