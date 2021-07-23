Gehana Vasisth Alleges Raj Kundra Had Plans to Cast Shamita Shetty in Movie on New App

Gehana Vasisth has alleged that businessman Raj Kundra was working on launching a new app and had even cast his sister-in-law Shamita Shetty in a film. Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 for allegedly producing and publishing pornographic films on mobile applications.

Gehana, who is out on bail in the case, told Navbharat Times during an interview, “Just a few days before his (Raj) arrest, I went to his office. There, I got to know that he was planning to launch a new app called Bollyfame. He was even planning to do chat shows, reality shows, music videos and feature films for this app. There were no plans involving ‘bold scenes’ in these films." She added, “We also discussed the scripts. Then we thought about casting Shamita Shetty for one script, Sai Tamhankar and two other artists for another. I was supposed to direct these films and was thinking about it just a few days before his arrest.”

Gehana added that she never met Shamita and has no clue about her fees or conditions for the film. After Kundra’s arrest on Monday evening, Gehana’s publicist issued a statement. Without naming Kundra, it said the law will take its course. “We have full faith in the Mumbai police, but they should not mix up porn with erotica or bold content. The courts will eventually decide during the trial as to who are the real culprits and which of the arrested accused were merely used by others,” an excerpt of the statement read.

Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana was taken into custody by the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch in February in connection with the same pornographic racket case. She is best known for featuring in the web series Gandii Baat.

