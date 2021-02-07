Gehana Vasisth Arrested for Shooting Pornographic Videos, Alia Bhatt Soaks in the Maldives Sun

Actress Gehana Vasisth, who has been a part of several movies and web-series including ALT Balaji's Gandii Baat has been arrested by police for allegedly shooting and uploading pornographic videos. Gehana, whose real name is Vandana Tiwari, has been arrested by Crime Branch of Mumbai Police and will be produced in front of a court on Monday, according to news agency ANI.

Actress Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying her luxurious Maldives vacation with sister Shaheen Bhatt, as well as her best friends Akansha and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor. The gang has been sharing stunning pictures of their destination, as well as sun kissed pictures of themselves chilling in the pool.

Alia took to Instagram stories to share a view of the sea which was connected to an infinity pool. With a GIF, she said that she was 'blessed,' 'thankful' and 'grateful.' She also shared a picture with Akansha, where the duo could be seen twinning in blue.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who has just become a mother, revealed that her baby's burp cloth is her current favourite accessory!

Anushka took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of herself where she stands in front of a mirror with her daughter Vamika's burp cloth on her shoulder.

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone was questioned by the Kerala Police at a private resort in Thiruvananthapuram. The interrogation was conducted on a complaint filed by an event manager in Kochi in an alleged cheating case.

R. Shiyas who conducts events in and around Kochi had filed a complaint with the Kerala DGP that Sunny Leone had taken Rs 29 lakh from him while promising to attend various inaugural functions in the state but did failed to do so.

The 'connection' week of Bigg Boss 14 will be airing on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. A concept, which started in the last season, the 'connection week' will see the contestants' friends and loved ones entering the house for a week to help them with their game. Popular contestant Rahul Vaidya will have his best friend of 13 years, Toshi Sabri, enter the house.

Toshi has revealed that he will be taking a special message to the singer from Disha Parmar.

