Gehana Vasisth Does a Nude Live Session on Instagram, Asks ‘Is This Porn?’

Actress Gehana Vasisth was recently in news after an FIR was filed against her at the Malwani police station of Mumbai in the infamous pornography case involving businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. Now another video of Gehana Vasistha has gone viral on social media. She held a nude live session on Instagram recently. She wanted to know from her viewers if she was looking vulgar the way she has gone live on Instagram. She started the live session by greeting the people watching her and then she immediately asked them if she was looking vulgar?

Gehana also asked if she is looking cheap or if she is looking in a way which can be considered as porn? She questioned if any of her activity is of a kind which could be counted in the category of porn? The actress asked people to let her know and emphasised that she was not wearing anything.

The Gandii Baat series fame actress continued saying that despite the fact that she is not wearing anything people are not counting the video as porn. But the other videos in which she wore nice clothes are being referred to as porn content. She mentioned that everyone is accusing her of shooting porn but at that moment when she is not wearing anything nobody called it porn. She said that it is the limit of hypocrisy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gehana Vasisth (@gehana_vasisth)

When the FIR was filed against Gehana she posted a video in which she said that the FIR had been launched against her because she was talking in support of Raj Kundra. She also said that she has been falsely implicated in the pornography case. Her name has been included in the FIR on purpose, she alleged.

