Gehana Vasisth Granted Pre-arrest Bail by Supreme Court in Pornography Case

Actress Gehana Vasishth has been granted a pre-arrest bail by the Supreme Court of India in the pornography case where Raj Kundra is also accused. Gehana had sought relief from arrest after a third FIR was filed against her by the Mumbai Police due to her alleged involvement in the porn racket. Last month, a court in Mumbai had denied interim protection from arrest to Gehana observing that allegations against her are of serious nature. The Bombay High Court had also rejected her pre-arrest bail plea earlier this month. The actress then moved to Supreme Court.

Gehana was arrested by Property Cell of Crime Branch Mumbai for her alleged role in shooting, uploading porn videos on a website. She has been named in an FIR for forcing the complainant to act in a pornography video. It is said that the ‘bold’ scenes that were promised to be edited out before being published on OTT platforms were not. Gehana was the director of the video that was shot of the complainant. She was arrested in February 7, and was granted bail in June.

A tweet by Live Law on the Supreme Court order read, “Supreme Court grants pre-arrest bail to actor Gehana Vasisht with respect to the 3rd FIR registered against her in porn films racket also involving businessman Raj Kundra."

Supreme Court grants pre-arrest bail to actor Gehana Vasisht with respect to the 3rd FIR registered against her in porn films racket also involving businessman Raj Kundra.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Crime Branch had registered a case in February 2021 in connection with the production of adult films and circulating them through mobile applications to paid subscribers. Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe were arrested in July 20. The businessman and Thorpe walked out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail on Tuesday where they were held under judicial custody. Another accused in the case is model Sherlyn Chopra, whose anticipatory bail was also rejected by a court in Mumbai last month.

