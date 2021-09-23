Gehana Vasisth: I will File Defamation Suits Against Women Who Wrongfully Accused Me in Pornography Case

Actress Gehana Vasisth has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in producing and publishing porn films case. Gehana was arrested by Property Cell of Crime Branch Mumbai for her alleged role in shooting, uploading porn videos on a website.

In a statement to media, the actress said, “Don’t know what kind of joke this was. Everyone knows it was wrong to file a case as you all saw the FIR. Despite this, they pursued the case. But finally, I am thankful to the supreme court for granting me relief. I now have interim bail and will hopefully even get anticipatory bail.

“I have only come here to give you my statement. Everyone knows I have been framed because I have been talking to the media. These people (police) were only pursuing a one-sided narrative and because I told my story and stuck to it, they filed a case against me. I have proof that I was framed. I have raw footage and the CBI has it too. The girl who filed a case against me did so against four other directors as well."

“For those women celebrating that they have filed cases against me, I will fight to the best of my capabilities and will bring the truth out. I will also file defamation cases against these women to teach them a lesson on the repercussions of their wrong doings," she concluded.

Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana is known for featuring in the Alt Balaji web series Gandii Baat. Apart from this, she has also featured in a few Hindi and Telugu films and commercials.

