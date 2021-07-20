Gehana Vasisth on Raj Kundra's Arrest: None of These are Porn Videos, Only Erotica

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday night by the Mumbai Police’s crime branch in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films. While the arrest sent shockwaves across the film industry, actress Gehana Vasisth, who is out on bail in connection to the same case, is also back in the news. In a video, Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari slammed all those who said that Kenrin Production house, linked to Kundra and Pradeep Bakshi, who is the chairman of this company, is involved in making porn content.

“I heard about Raj Kundra’s arrest. No one is making porn videos, they are normal erotica, like Ekta Kapoor’s Gandii Baat. I request you all to first watch these videos and then make a judgement. Not a single video is in the porn category. I believe people are smart enough to understand and they are mostly adults who can distinguish between porn and erotica. I have full faith in Mumbai Police that they will not do any injustice. None of the videos can be called porn, it’s only bold content. Many films have such content but only a handful of people are being targeted, which is not fair," she said in a video.

Gehana’s publicist also issued a statement that read, “The law will take its course. We have full faith in Mumbai police, but they should not mix up porn with erotica or bold content. We have always said that Mumbai police is the best force in the world. The courts will eventually decide during trial as to who are the real culprits and which of the arrested accused were merely used, by others."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here