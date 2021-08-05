Gehana Vasisth Says Rape Case Has Been Filed Against Her as She Supported Raj Kundra

Actress Gehana Vasisth is currently on bail for the pornography case in which businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was also arrested. Moreover, an actress has filed a rape case against Gehana, saying that she forced her to shoot porn videos. Now, Gehana has said that complainant is lying and has only filed the case because she spoke in support of Kundra. She further added that the actress continued to work with the people she has filed the complaint against.

Talking to ETimes, Gehana said that after she was arrested on February 4, her phone and laptop were confiscated by the police. In the devices there are chat between the two, which shows that the actress who had filed the complaint thanked her and asked her for more money. Gehana then said that the chats should be presented as evidence before the court.

Gehana further added, “I was arrested in February, why didn’t she come forward after that and took so much time to file the case? I guess this is because I have come out in support of Raj Kundra. She has been planted so that I get scared and stop speaking out the truth.”

She also said that the actress dubbed and promoted the films, which she said were shot against her will. Gehana demanded that the background and behaviour of the complainant should be checked.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Gehana was denied interim protection from arrest by a court in Mumbai. Mumbai Crime Branch had registered a case in February 2021 in connection with the production of adult films and circulating them through mobile applications to paid subscribers. Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe were arrested last month. They are currently in judicial custody. The court had recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of model Sherlyn Chopra, another accused in the case.

