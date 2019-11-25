Gehana Vasisth Stable and Recovering in Hospital
Television actress and model Gehana Vasisth had suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to a hospital after being on long working shift without taking proper nutrition.
Image: Gehana Vasisth
TV actress Gehana Vasisth 's condition in stable, and she is recovering, according to the hospital where she was admitted to last Thursday in a serious condition. She has a "serious complication of diabetes".
"Due to various complications in her vitals and body, the differential diagnosis was concluded as diabetic keto-acidosis (DK), which had reached a very advanced stage in Gehana's system. Diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious complication of diabetes that occurs when your body produces high levels of blood acids called ketones," said Dr Pranav Kabra, MD, Raksha Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai's Malad West area, where Gehana was rushed to.
Read: TV Actress Gehana Vasisth Extremely Critical, Hospitalised After Long Shift Without Proper Nutrition
The actress was a few minutes away from slipping into a medical condition called cerebral odema and coma, which can be fatal, the doctor told mediapersons on Sunday evening, adding that the condition posed the threat of cardiac arrest.
She needs three to four days to recover, and it may be possible to discharge her after proper monitoring of glucose levels, heart rate and other vital parameters, and depending on her clinical condition and outcomes, according to a statement released by the hospital.
On the work front, Gehana Vasisth was recently seen in ALT Balaji's "Gandii Baat". She has also featured in shows on the Ullu app.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shaukat Kaifi Laid to Rest: Bollywood Mourns Veteran Actor's Demise
- Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Memes Will Light up Your Day
- Sixth-Century Shipwreck Laden With Ceramic Pots Discovered in Cyprus
- Manavaditya Singh Rathore, Anushka Singh Bhati Win Mixed Trap Gold For Rajasthan
- Maurizio Sarri Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Will Miss Juventus' Trip to Atalanta