Gehana Vasisth's Former Co-star Sunil Pal on Raj Kundra's Arrest: Bollywood Should Take a Stand Against This

Comedian Sunil Pal, who has worked with Gehana Vasisth in Filmy Duniya, shared a video talking about the arrest of Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Kundra has been arrested for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications.

In the video, Sunil can be heard saying, “I just got the news of Raj Kundra’s arrest for financing pornography. I have worked with Gehana Vasisth in Filmy Duniya. Filmy Duniya mei kaam karne ke baad, filmi duniya mei yeh sab hota hain yeh Gehana Vasisth saamne layengi yeh mujhe nahi pata tha. If Raj Kundra is proved guilty by the court, Bollywood should take a stand against this. Iski shuruwat web series walon ne kardi thi, ki hum porn bhi kar sakte hai, gaaliyan bhi de sakte hai aur kuch ne kiya bhi hai. I request Bollywood to talk about this and preserve the integrity of the film industry."

Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19. “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress," said Hemant Nagrale, Commissioner of Mumbai Police.

