Gehana Vasisth's Lawyer Applies for Pre-arrest Anticipatory Bail: She Would Have Got Arrested

Gehana Vasisth, who was arrested earlier this year in pornography case, has applied for a pre-arrest anticipatory bail which will be heard at the Dindoshi court on Tuesday. Gehana was taken into custody by the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch in February in connection with pornographic racket case.

“We have moved the court for a pre-arrest anticipatory bail as there was a chance that she would have got arrested by the police," said the actress’s lawyer Sunil Kumar.

Gehana was arrested after she reportedly shot 87 pornographic videos which she uploaded on her website. Following her arrest, Gehana’s publicist Flynn Remedios issued a statement claiming that the videos produced and directed by Gehana’s company GV Studios “at most can be classified or categorized as Erotica".

The statement read, “The law will take its course. We have full faith in Mumbai police, but they should not mix up porn with erotica or bold content. We have always said that Mumbai police is the best force in the world. The courts will eventually decide during trial as to who are the real culprits and which of the arrested accused were merely used, by others."

Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana is known for featuring in the Alt Balaji web series Gandii Baat. Apart from this, she has also featured in Hindi and Telugu films and commercials.

