Gehraiyaan Actor Dhairya Karwa To Share Screen With Tara Sutaria In Her Next Thriller Apurva

Gehraiyaan Actor Dhairya Karwa will soon be sharing the screen with Tara Sutaria in her next thriller Apurva. On Thursday, the actor took to his social media handles to announce the same. He dropped a picture with Tara in which the duo was seen flaunting their million-dollar smiles. While Tara sported a white outfit and looked stunning, Dhairya wore a white t-shirt which he layered with a pink shirt. He also held a clapper that read ‘Apurva’.

“Thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with the indomitable #Apurva @tarasutaria ☄️ Ecstatic and grateful to be a part of this brilliant and talented team,” Dhairya wrote in the caption. Check out Dhairya Karwa’s Instagram post here:

Tara was quick to express excitement and welcome Dhairya onboard via the comment section. “KC!!! Ready to rock this one And can’t wait to share your name (sic),” she wrote. Siddhant Chaturvedi also congratulated his Gehraiyaan co-star. “Hey, how are you? All the best new project ke liye best wishes,” one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “Ahh u guys make such a good-looking pair!! Superr excited.”

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Apurva is currently in the midst of its first shooting schedule in Rajasthan. Besides Tara and Dhairya, the film will also feature Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Sumit Gulati and Aaditya Gupta in key roles. However, not much details about its plot have been revealed so far.

Dhairya Karwa was last seen in Gehraiyaan along with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film was released in February this year and received mixed responses from all. Prior to this, Dhairya featured in Ranveer Singh starrer 83 which was based on India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. In the film, Dhairya played the role of Ravi Shastri.

