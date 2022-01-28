Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday Opens Up on Infidelity, Says It is a 'Deal-Breaker' for Her

Ever since the trailer of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan was released, Ananya Panday has been busy promoting the much-awaited romantic drama. The young star, who wanted to be on the safer side of the sea, shared a hilarious post on Instagram earlier which also included lead actress Deepika Padukone. The two gave lethal glares to the camera in the BTS still, captioned by Ananya as, “have u seen the ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer yet??” face.” The 23-year-old, who has already been turning heads with her stunning promotional looks, expressed her feelings around infidelity.

Filmmaker Shakun Batra has touched upon adultery in a detailed manner in his directorial. Based on complex modern relationships, the film will have its world premiere on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. Speaking to The Times Of India, Ananya opined that infidelity is not a modern issue. She feels that it has been very much part of society but only now people are acknowledging it more. “I think it's a start,'' she said, adding that they are addressing the subject in cinema with the upcoming film.

She also feels that Gehraiyaan has treated the issue differently when compared to other films around infidelity. Ananya added, “Personally, infidelity is a huge deal-breaker for me.” After listening to others’ views, she does think it completely depends on the situation. Ananya, who is yet to gain experience in personal and professional life, may feel different about infidelity when she is older. Since her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, she has featured in the films Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli.

She added, “I am constantly evolving, I am constantly changing.” A year ago, she would not have the open understanding of the structure of modern relationships as she does today. She further said, “One needs to do what makes them happy and what's going to help them grow.”

While from a general perspective, adultery may seem selfish sometimes. In the long run, however, “it might benefit people,”said Ananya. She also mentioned that while in the moment it can be difficult to understand. If one tries to distance themselves from a situation and see it from the outside,”it may help, concluded the actress.

Ananya has Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda, coming up next.

