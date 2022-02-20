Gehraiyaan Bloopers: Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi's Intense Scenes Ruined Many Times, Here's Why

Deepika Padukone released the bloopers reel of Gehraiyaan on Saturday night and it featured a few hilarious behind-the-scenes moments. The actress shared a video on Instagram in which the cast of Gehraiyaan - Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa - along with director Shakun Batra relived a few hilarious moments on the sets and shared a few anecdotes from the movie’s making.

The bloopers reel featured scenes such as Ananya changing her accent for a scene that led to Siddhant channeling a Bhojpuri accent. The two continued to do the scene with the changed accent, leaving everyone on the sets in splits, Deepika twerking after she forgot her lines, Dhairya taking multiple jumps into the pool because he kept hearing the wrong direction, and Deepika sewing her torn pants.

The video also revealed that the scenes were ruined by a few factors leading to the actors reshooting the scene. These include a dog, a trash can rolling down, a flush and more. Check out the hilarious bloopers reel below:

Gehraiyaan was released earlier this month to mixed reviews. While Deepika received much praise from critics, the film was not received well by all. News18, in its review, wrote, “While Padukone’s performance is just about okay (she is weak in the emotional scenes), Panday is too flippant to make a mark even when she begins to suspect her fiance. Both men are a huge disappointments, and they just cannot get into their characters to convey distress. Karan is shocked when Alisha tells him that she feels suffocated in their relationship, but he sleepwalks through these scenes."

After Gehraiyaan, Deepika will be seen in a bunch of other films. These include Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, a project with Prabhas, the remake of The Intern, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and her Hollywood comeback project.

