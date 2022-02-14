Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone Talks About Intimacy In The Movie, Says, 'It Is Not The Selling Point'

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa starrer Gehraiyaan is receiving mixed response from the audience and critics. While some are calling this movie brilliant, others claim that Shakun Batra’s directorial is a ‘waste of time’. Amid all this, the intimacy presented in the movie has been making headlines too. The movie features several bold and sizzling scenes between Deepika and Siddhant.

Now, Deepika Padukone too has broken silence regarding the intimate scenes in the movie. As reported by TellyChakkar, During a recent media interaction, Deepika mentioned that intimacy is not the selling point of the movie and added that there’s more to the film than just that. “I mean, intimacy is something which has been discussed now. At no point was it that intimacy is the selling point for the film. Hopefully, the audience will realize it after watching the film. Intimacy is only there to be true to the characters and their journey and to be true to the fact that these are real characters and real relationships and real emotions. And one of the things to show is intimacy and not the only thing in the film," she said.

Deepika also shared her experience of working with Siddhant Chaturvedi and others. She called her Gehraiyaan co-stars ‘friends for life’.

“For me as a professional, as an actor, some of the scenes performed with these actors are the biggest takeaways from the film. Apart from that, it is also the experience of working with Shakun. At a personal level just getting to know these people and their incredible experience and also the time we spent on the sets interacting while making the film is my personal takeaway. I think I have made friends for life," Deepika said as reported by TellyChakkar.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut also took to Instagram and slammed Deepika Padukone’s movie for its intimacy. The actor also linked the movie to pornography and wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance … in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls … bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can _ save it … it’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there is no depth in it)."

Gehraiyaan is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18, and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films. The movie was released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

