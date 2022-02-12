Gehraiyaan: Did You Spot Deepika Padukone’s Sister Anisha Padukone In The Movie Too?

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan has been released and is receiving a positive response from the audience. Produced by Karan Johar, the movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. While netizens are already talking about the film on social media, an eagle-eyed fan spotted an interesting detail from the movie.

After watching Gehraiyaa, one of the fans took to social media and pointed out a childhood picture of Deepika Padukone along with her sister Anisha Padukone. The fan shared the screenshot of the same and wrote, “Love that #Gehraiyaan put a portrait of Anisha and Deepika among the family portraits.”

Love that #Gehraiyaan put a portrait of Anisha and Deepika Padukone among the family portraits! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SanvyoXpdY— pari (@apparitionnow) February 10, 2022

The picture is now going viral and fans are left in complete awe. “I don’t know if it’s her idea or the director’s but I absolutely love it even something like this happens. The picture with papa Padukone in cocktail in 2012 to a picture with Anishu in #Gehraiyaan in 2022," one of the fans wrote.

I don’t know of it’s her idea or the director’s but I absolutely love it even something like this happens. The picture with papa Padukone in cocktail in 2012 to a picture with Anishu in #Gehraiyaan in 2022 ❤️ https://t.co/cvMxMcSUl4— Alisha’s Musku 🌊❤️ (@SapnoKaJahaan) February 10, 2022

For the unversed, Deepika and Anisha are daughters of former badminton player Prakash Padukone. The two share a cute bond and are often spotted together.

Meanwhile, talking about the movie, Gehraiyaan is getting immense love from the audience and Deepika is being called a ‘show stealer’. Even Deepika’s love Ranveer Singh was left stunned with her performance in the film. During a recent Instagram live, Ranveer talked about the same and added how Deepika adds magical nuances to her performances. “Oh my god. I was blown away by her performance. You look at that and feel I won’t be able to do such a performance. It was possibly her most nuanced performance. She always adds these magical nuances to her performances," the actor said.

