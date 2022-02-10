Gehraiyaan Screening: Deepika Looks Sexy in Mini Skirt; Ananya Is Bold and Beautiful in Black | Pics

The pre-release buzz for Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa along with Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles, is strong and the excitement is only growing as the release date of the film approaches. Ahead of the film’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, the makers hosted a special screening of the movie in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Shakun Batra, Dhairya Karwa, Kapil Sharma, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Arshad Warsi, Sonakshi Sinha, and Vijay Varma among others attended the screening. Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, arrived late at the event. Deepika looked sexy in a neon green skirt paired with a black leather jacket. Ananya, on the other hand, stunned in an all-black outfit. Take a look at the pictures:

Gehraiyaan also stars Dhairya Karwa, who made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Uri: The Surgical Strike. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday play cousins in the film, and Siddhant Chaturvedi plays the latter’s fiance. A meeting between Siddhant and Deepika’s characters leads to romantic feelings developing between them. The trailer shows that the film explores the grey areas of man-woman relationships, where the heart refuses to follow the rules laid down by life.

Talking about the film, Shakun Batra earlier told PTI, “I’ve been trying to write something about infidelity for a while. It was something that was on my mind even before Kapoor and Sons. Infidelity because I feel for the last so many years the idea of romance and love has been oversimplified in Hindi films and it did not feel authentic to me, it did not speak to me. I just wanted to zoom out and start seeing more complexity in the idea of love. I wanted to go to a place that did not seem so black and white. I wanted to explore the greys."

