Gehraiyaan Teaser: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi Show Insane Chemistry in First Look

Shakun Batra’s next, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday, has been titled ‘Gehraiyaan’. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Deepika took to Instagram to share a glimpse of “piece of my heart" and revealed that the film would start streaming on Prime Video from January 25 onwards.

Ananya also shared the film’s teaser by writing, “It’s time to dive in a little deeper ." While Siddhant wrote, “They say you leave pieces of yourself in everything you love. Maybe you’ll find my heart here."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

On Sunday, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film. The cast wrapped up the film’s shoot in August this year. Deepika’s post read, “Yes… It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes… Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical.And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Although the project has been strictly kept under wraps, according to a report published in Bollywood Hungama in April this year, Deepika will be playing a fitness trainer and enthusiast. A source quoted in the publication has said that despite the Dharma Production team denying it, many know that she will be playing a trainer in the “domestic noir drama."

Talking about the storyline, the source said, “The plotline goes like this – Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone play sisters in the film. While Deepika is opposite Siddhant, Dhairya plays Ananya’s love interest. Shakun has always got a kick out of complex relationship stories and in this, the complexities come when Deepika gets physically involved with her younger sister Ananya’s partner Dhairya. The whole extramarital issue has been treated with a lot of sensitivity, ala typical Shakun style and it’s an emotional watch."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.