Gehraiyaan Title Track Takes You Deeper Into Deepika Padukone, Sidhaant Chaturvedi's Emotions

The soundtrack of Amazon Original Movie Gehraiyaan has been creating waves ever since the teaser and trailer offered bits and pieces of it. The soothing melody of the title track has already won hearts with the short glimpse that was released with the film’s teaser. The full song which is out now is the perfect musical ode to love and longing.

Designed and Penned by Ankur Tewari, the lyrics perfectly emote the intense narrative of the film and its characters. Composed by Kabeer a.k.a OAFF and Savera, Gehraiyaan is a Hindi adaptation of the original song, Frontline by the same artists and features vocals by Lothika Jha. With its first track Doobey already topping the charts, Gehraiyaan’s soundtrack is already proving to be hit among the audiences.

Featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa as leads, the film also includes Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The song is released by Sony Music India and is available to view here: https://youtu.be/FpY6B-slnV8

