Gehraiyaan's New Song Beqaaboo is All About Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Romance; Watch

Another day and another scintillating song from Gehraiyaan made its way to our playlist. The song, which features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, depicts the couple’s blossoming infatuation. This peppy electronic dance music, titled Beqaaboo, simply exudes fun. This is the third single from the album to be shared on Sony Music India’s YouTube channel, following the melancholic title track and the exuberant tune Doobey. The lyrics of the song Beqaaboo are penned by Kausar Munir. He is also in charge of Doobey’s lyrics. Shalmali Kholgade and Savera Mehta, on the other hand, bequeathed their wonderful vocals here.

Padukone also shared the glimpse of the song on Instagram calling the track her “favourite from the album.” The caption of the 20-second clip tells that, currently, the Piku actress has been playing this song on loop.

Watch the full song here:

Beqaaboo appears to be the absolute perfect tune to dedicate to someone this Valentine’s Day. This song captures the enthusiasm of a period in a person’s life when their love bonds are at their zenith.

And who can resist Padukone and Chaturvedi’s smouldering chemistry? When the Gehraiyaan teaser popped up, everyone was taken aback. The highlight was the actors’ passionate and steamy chemistry. And believe us when we say this tune has more to offer. The duo is shown painting the town red with their ardent love, from fancy dates to gooey scenes.

The teaser too showed Padukone and Chaturvedi getting intimate, and their connection is palpable. It will be fascinating to watch how this plays out in the film.

The film is directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is set to be released in January. The filming, however, was pushed back owing to the COVID-19 shutdown, and the release date was delayed indefinitely. Gehraiyaan will now be available on Amazon Prime on February 11, 2022.

