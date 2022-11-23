Gemini Ganesan 102nd Birth Anniversary: Did You Know Legendary Actor Wanted to Become a Doctor?

GEMINI GANESAN’S 102ND BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Iconic actor Gemini Ganesan was well-known for his significant contribution to the development of Tamil cinema in India. He was one of the three biggest names alongside M. G. Ramachandran (known by his initials as MGR) and Sivaji Ganesan who ruled Tamil cinema with his exceptional acting prowess. The actor has garnered several accolades including the Padma Shri and Kalaimamani.

November 17, 2022, marks the 102nd birth anniversary of legendary Gemini Ganesan. And to celebrate this day, here’s a look at some of the little-known facts about the iconic star.

A lecturer at Madras Christian College

Gemini Ganesan taught chemistry at the Madras Christian College. However, he not just taught at the institution but also earned his graduate degree there. Bagging a job at Gemini Studios

Ganesan left his job as a lecturer to work as a casting director at Gemini Studios. From there, his journey into the world of cinema began. He made his acting debut in 1947 with the film Miss Malini, but it did not help him gain popularity. He rose to fame with the 1953 film Manam Pola Mangalyam. Rekha is Gemini Ganesan’s daughter

Rekha, who is one of the well-known stars in Bollywood, is the daughter of Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli. Gemini Ganesan wanted to become a doctor

His dream was to become a doctor, not an actor. In 1940, T.R. Alamelu reportedly made a commitment to get married to his daughter in exchange for a medical seat. Unfortunately, his hopes were crushed when T.R. Alamelu passed away less than a month before Gansesan’s wedding, and he was forced to forget about it. Gemini Ganesan has starred in more than 200 films

The legendary actor appeared in more than 200 movies in different languages. He appeared in numerous successful Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada movies. Some of his most famous movies are Naan Avanillai, Kaaviya Thalaivi, Vallavanukku Vallavan, Mayabazar and many more. Gemini Ganesan was called ‘Sambar’

His contemporaries in the industry nicknamed the legend Sambar. Although he appeared in a few action films, he was best known for his work in romantic comedies, for which he was given the name ‘Sambar.’ Gemini Ganesan married his fourth wife at the age of 78

Ganesan married Juliana Andrew, his fourth wife, at the age of 78. Julianna was 36 years old at the time, and the marriage had caused quite a stir.

Read all the Latest Movies News here