Gemini TV Bags Satellite Rights of Nagarjuna-starrer The Ghost

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s The Ghost, helmed and written by Praveen Sattaru, has been the talk of the town since its inception. The high-octane action thriller is gearing up for a grand release in theaters worldwide on October 5, 2022. Meanwhile, reports of the film’s satellite rights have surfaced on the internet. As reported, noted television channel Gemini TV has bagged the satellite rights of the Nagarjuna-starrer for a huge amount. However, an official announcement from the makers is yet awaited.

Judging by the so-far released poster, it seems that Akkineni Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan might be seen essaying Interpol officers in the film. This is the first time that both the lead actors will share the same screen space. The action-packed film also showcases the talents of Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Keith Dallison, and Simmi Ghoshal in pivotal roles.

Top showsha Video

The Ghost is backed by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under Tree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners.

As far as the technical crew goes, Bharatt-Saurabh provided the music and Mark K Robin took care of the background score. Mukesh G has handled the cinematography. Brahma Kadali is the art director of the project, while Robin Subbu and Nabha Master are the faces behind stunts in the film.

Nagarjuna was last seen playing an important role in the big-budget drama Brahmastra. The Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is running successfully at the box office. The actor’s last Telugu release was the supernatural action drama Bangarraju, directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. The film is a prequel to the actor’s 2016 blockbuster Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana. In it, he shared the screen with Ramya Krishan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, and Krithi Shetty.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here