Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Gender Parity is One Topic Significant to Me, Says Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar says she is glad that she is working in times where similar opportunities have opened up for both male and female actors. The actress hopes that it spills over into the society.

IANS

Updated:January 17, 2020, 9:37 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gender Parity is One Topic Significant to Me, Says Bhumi Pednekar
Actress Bhumi Pednekar says she is glad that she is working in times where similar opportunities have opened up for both male and female actors. The actress hopes that it spills over into the society.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar says she is glad that she is working in times where similar opportunities have opened up for both male and female actors.

The actress hopes that it spills over into the society.

"Gender parity is one topic that's significant to me. I am glad to be working in times where similar opportunities have opened up for both male and female actors and I hope this spills over to the society as well," Bhumi told IANS on the sidelines of launch of series "MTV Nishedh".

"I am sure this show will help trigger more acceptance towards gender equality," she added while talking about the show, with which she is associated as a cause ambassador.

With stories around social issues such as modern contraception, medical abortion, consent, tuberculosis and nutrition, "MTV Nishedh", produced by Victor Tango, will air on MTV starting January 25. The show will also air on Colors Rishtey starting February 1.

Talking about another cause which is close to her heart, the actress said: "Belonging to an industry where your physical appearance is always under scrutiny, nutrition is a topic that's closest to my heart. In my journey of transformation, I have benefited immensely by focusing on nutrition and eating right, in the right away. I am glad that 'MTV Nishedh' deals with nutrition in a significant way. Given the strenuous schedules we work in, it's immensely required that we eat the right mix of food to ensure well being."

Singer Neeti Mohan has also come forward as the cause supporter by rendering her voice for the show anthem "#KhulKeBol".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram