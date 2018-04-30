English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh's 'Most Ambitious' Marathi Film Goes on Floor
This will be Riteish's second Marathi project as an actor after his successful acting debut in Marathi cinema with "Lai Bhaari" (2014).
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Actress-producer Genelia Deshmukh is excited about the commencement of shooting of Marathi film Mauli, backed by her and husband Riteish Deshmukh.
"Our most ambitious Marathi film goes on floor. 'Mauli'. Starring Riteish, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, written by Kshitij Patwardhan. Wish us luck," Genelia tweeted on Monday.
This will be Riteish's second Marathi project as an actor after his successful acting debut in Marathi cinema with Lai Bhaari (2014).
The action drama, Mauli, is produced by Genelia and Riteish's production venture - Mumbai Film Company.
"As an actor, I've always wanted to experiment with various genres and thankfully, in the last few years, I've had the opportunity to do so. 'Lai Bhaari' made me believe I could attempt the action drama genre and after I read the script of 'Mauli', I knew I was ready for my second Marathi film," Riteish said in a statement.
Sharing her excitement about the film as a producer, Genelia said: "Rooted in the musical action drama genre, 'Mauli' is one of the most ambitious films produced by us at Mumbai Film Company."
Our most ambitious Marathi film goes on floor.— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) April 30, 2018
‘MAULI’
Starring @Riteishd
Directed by @AdityaSarpotdar
Written by @Kshitij_P
Mumbai Film Company @mfc
Wish us LUCK!!! @MeMauli तो येतोय..... pic.twitter.com/7VW4I6choC
