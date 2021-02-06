Genelia Deshmukh Grooves to Sushant Singh Rajput's Song with Her Sons in This Cute Video

Bollywood’s Aditi aka Genelia Deshmukh’s smile is to die for. She broke thousands of hearts when she tied the knot with actor Ritesh Deshmukh on February 3, 2012. The cute couple has two boys named Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh. Both parents are known to share their adorable family videos on social media.

On February 6, Genelia shared yet another cute video with her two munchkins, grooving to Sushant Singh Rajput's song, Main Tera Boyfriend. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Arijit Singh. The Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa actress shared a heartfelt message with the video about how being a mom has been a wonderful experience in her life. Her message read that after being a mother, she realised how effortlessly and wholeheartedly you put someone else above yourself and they put you on the pedestal in their lives. .

"I know as a Mum, I’m not Perfect, I’m not the best, I falter, I fall but where my kids are concerned no one can want better for them, than me," read a part of the caption in the end.

In the adorable selfie video, the mother-sons trio is lip-syncing the popular song while dancing together and hugging each other lovingly.

Watch the video here:

Netizens are gushing over the goofy trio and calling them adorable. Bollywood celebrities like Pulkit Samrat, Ekta Kapoor, Farah Khan and Karan Vir Bohra have also dropped series of hearts on the video.