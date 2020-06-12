Genelia Deshmukh Happily Grooves to Baahubali Dance Song, See Video

When you are happy you should dance, believes actress Genelia Deshmukh. On Friday, Genelia treated her fans with a cute video that shows her dancing to Manhohari track from the blockbuster movie Baahubali: The Beginning, which starred Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.

The clip also shows Genelia happily jumping and kicking the sand. "When happy ... Dance," she captioned the video.

A lot of fan posts followed. A user commented: "This video brought smile to my face."

Another one wrote: "You look so happy."

A few days back, Genelia had revealed how her perspective of looking at things changed after she turned vegetarian a couple of years ago. Genelia took to Instagram to reveal that she has had a few realisations after turning vegetarian.

Amid the lockdown, Genelia has tried her best to entertain her fans. From posting funny TikTok videos to giving a glimpse into her workout routine, Genelia's Instagram feed is a complete source of entertainment.

