Genelia Deshmukh Happily Grooves to Baahubali Dance Song, See Video

When you are happy you should dance, believes actress Genelia Deshmukh. On Friday, Genelia treated her fans with a cute video that shows her dancing to Manhohari track from the blockbuster movie Baahubali: The Beginning, which starred Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.
The clip also shows Genelia happily jumping and kicking the sand. "When happy ... Dance," she captioned the video.
A lot of fan posts followed. A user commented: "This video brought smile to my face."
Another one wrote: "You look so happy."
A few days back, Genelia had revealed how her perspective of looking at things changed after she turned vegetarian a couple of years ago. Genelia took to Instagram to reveal that she has had a few realisations after turning vegetarian.
Turning vegetarian was a choice I took a couple of years ago.. I honestly thought it was going to be really really tough but I was determined to make it work.. On my journey I realised the beauty of plants, the various colours I see through them and eventually the nutrients I get through them but most importantly I feel less cruel to animals.. My mother in law grew some beautiful organic cabbages in our farm.. We have been enjoying it raw through salads practically everyday but today decided to make a soup out of it.. I’ve heard of artificial colours being used in food to enhance colours and have been ever so against them but here I had got to see a pure beautiful purple colour, a colour I never thought I would get so effortlessly and to top it all it was super duper healthy ( literally farm to table.) Not just me, the kids believed it was a unicorn colour they had got and had their soup as well.. Aai thank you for filling my Sunday with colour❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Amid the lockdown, Genelia has tried her best to entertain her fans. From posting funny TikTok videos to giving a glimpse into her workout routine, Genelia's Instagram feed is a complete source of entertainment.
