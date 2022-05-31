Genelia Deshmukh Asks Crime Master Gogo Shakti Kapoor For Panipuri In ROFL Video; Riteish Calls It ‘Epic’

Genelia Deshmukh seems to have found the perfect partner to enjoy her pani puri snack time. In the latest Instagram Reel shared by Genelia, the actress is performing a fun shenanigan with veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. Given the usual humorous tone of Genelia’s Instagram Reel, her latest video, on the social media platform, is equally funny.

The 36-year-old actress is seen walking up to rugged-looking Shakti in the video and lip-syncing to the dialogue, “Sunn pani puri khane chalein (Listen shall we go and eat some pani puri)?” Listening to this Shakti immediately breaks into an euphoric dance to the song Fevicol se where singer Mamta Sharma sings, “Main to kab se hoon ready tayyar (I have been waiting since so long).” Both Genelia and Shakti break into a spirited dance routine as they celebrate the possibility of enjoying pani puri.

The Instagram Reels, shared by Genelia on Tuesday, also came with a caption that read, “Reel fun time with Crime master Gogo. Legendary Shakti Kapoor.” Crime-Master Gogo is one of the famous characters played by Shakti in the 1994 movie Andaz Apna Apna.

Reacting to the fun video, Genelia’s husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh said, “Epic Epic Epic! Your best reel. I love Shakti Kapoor Sir.” Another fan commented on Genelia’s post and wrote, “Genelia you are the best.”

Genelia recently completed the last leg of her upcoming film Mister Mummy. In a recent Instagram Reel, the entrepreneur was seen celebrating the final schedule of the Shaad Ali directorial.

Earlier in February, Genelia had shared the first look of the poster featuring Riteish with a baby bump. In the following pictures, Genelia also shared another poster of the film where she was also sporting a baby bump as she lay next to Riteish. Sharing the hilarious look, she added to the caption, “A twisted laughter ride and story like never seen before. Get ready to laugh your heart out and till your stomach hurts.”

The celebrity couple also launched a line of plant-based meats called Imagine Meats earlier this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.