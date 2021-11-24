Genelia Deshmukh's Latest Insta Post Will Leave a Smile on Your Face; See Here

Genelia Deshmukh’s social media posts are super fun, and the content she put out with her husband Riteish Deshmukh and her sons — Rahyl and Riaan — is loved by everyone. Her latest video is somewhat like that only.

The actor recently shared a reel on her Instagram wherein at the beginning, a person says “hello" to her. He then asks, “How old are you?" Genelia responds, “22 years “. The man says, “22 years?, even five years ago you said 22 years." Genelia gets a little confused and says, “We girls are very faithful."

IG Post Link:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWmvCC6IYuP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Genelia has also given a cool caption to the video. She wrote, “Girls are always young at heart.”

Talking about Riteish and Genelia’s relationship, the duo is known as one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The couple has also done several movies, including Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003), Masti (2004), Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012), and lastly, Lal Bhaari (2014).

The couple fell in love on the sets of their first film Tujhe Meri Kasam and after a 9-year relationship, they tied the knot on February 3, 2012. The couple had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding along with a traditional Christian church wedding in Mumbai. It has been 9 years since their marriage. Today, the couple has two cute children together. Ritesh and Genelia’s first son, Riaan, was born in November 2014 and two years later second son, Rahyl, was born in 2016.

With their funny and engaging videos, Genelia and Riteish keep entertaining their fans due to which they have also received huge popularity on social media. They have been together for 18 years.

