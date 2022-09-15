Genelia D'Souza Drops Hilarious Video With Riteish Deshmukh To Explain What Is 'Happiness With Benefits'

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are known to be Bollywood’s most famous and lovely couple as they are quite active on social media too. The two often treat their fans with quirky humorous trends, reels, and other romantic posts.

On Thursday, the Tere Naal Love Ho Gya actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a new reel that seems mushy yet hilarious and gives major couple goals. In the video, the duo is seen sitting together facing the camera in their casual outfits. Genelia is seen lip-syncing a trending audio clip with perfect expressions, “Suno ji, muje doctor ne ek mahina araam krne ke lia bola ha. Switzerland, Paris, America, USA, London, aap muje kha leka jaaoge?” In response to this, Ritesh replies, “Dusre doctor ke pass.” Captioning the video, Genelia wrote, “I don’t necessarily call this crazy, I call it happiness with benefits Ritesh Deshmukh. Be happy, Live Life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Genelia’s video has received over 2.6 million views so far. Fans praised the couple for their acting skills and flooded the comments section with laughing and heart emoticons. A user commented, “Kamal ki acting hai.” Another wrote, “My favorite couple.”

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons – Riaan and Rahyl.

On the work front, Genelia began her acting career with the popular film Tujhe Meri Kasam, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh. Later, she contributed to a number of well-known movies, such as Boys, Satyam, Ready, Masti, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and Force, to name a few.

Genelia and Riteish will next appear together on the screen in the upcoming movie Mister Mummy, a Hindi-language romantic comedy film directed by Shaad Ali. Along with this, the couple will next be seen in the Marathi movie Ved. Riteish will mark his directorial debut with this film.

