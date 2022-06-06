Genelia D’Souza Gets Ready ‘In No Time’ In This Hilarious Reel; Fans Reaction Will Leave You In Splits

Actress Genelia D’Souza and her husband Riteish Deshmukh are among the most hilarious couples of the B-town. The couple has left the Internet in splits on several occasions with their humour.

Now, Genelia has posted a funny skit on her Instagram page that will surely prompt you to crack up. “I say it’s a myth that women are blamed for not being ready on time. Do you agree ???,” the caption read. In the video, Genelia is seen wearing a white bathrobe and heading to the bathroom. Meanwhile, Riteish is heard saying “Genelia hurry up” to his wife.

Check the video here:

The next moment, Genelia comes out of the bathroom wearing an elegant yellow dress and ready from head to toe. “What? I am ready,” says Genelia while putting her sheer beauty to display. The actress had perfectly stitched two clips together to show that she got ready in no time.

Genelia’s post managed to amass nearly 2 lakh likes on Instagram within just hours of being posted. Instagram loved the humorous clip and flocked to the comment section, flooding it with laughing emoticons.

Among the numerous viewers, was actor Aparshakti Khurana who reacted with a simple “Hahah” while dropping a fire emoticon.

Some users were clever enough and highlighted how Genelia strategically made the clip.”Yeah, the lighting shows that you entered the room in the morning and got out at night,” one comment read.

Another pointed out the same and wrote, “There is a massive cut of probably 3 hours or so, ‘Natural light and artificial light showed how fast it was’,” another eagle-eyed user noted.

While Genelia gave a glimpse of her pretty yellow dress in the clip, she showed it off in another Instagram post.

“Keep yourself always to the sunshine and the shadow will fall behind you,” Genelia captioned the post. She posted a series of pictures where she is seen flaunting her dress and flashing a radiant smile.

