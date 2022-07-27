Genelia D'Souza Makes A Comeback After 10 Years To Tollywood With This Upcoming Film

Bollywood actress Genelia D’Souza is going to make a comeback with the Kannada film Vikrant Rona. The Kichha Sudeep starrer film will be released in theatres on July 28. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages apart from original Kannada.

The actress is presently busy with the promotion of Vikrant Rona. Genelia is also going to make a comeback to Tollywood, almost after a decade, with the upcoming project of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram.

The untitled project has been named as Production number 15. In March, the makers organised a grand launch event for the film with SS Rajamouli as the chief guest. Filmmaker Radha Krishna will be directing the movie.

Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram also tweeted the puja ceremony’s video and wrote, “Watch Production No15 Puja Ceremony Full Video.”

On the grand comeback to Tollywood, Genelia said, “It’s been 10 years since I was away from acting. Finally, I am back with this movie. It’s a very special project. Good luck with the acting debut of Kireeti. The film has a great producer and a wonderful cast. It feels like I’m a newcomer, coming back to sets after ages and working with this young team.”

Popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy’s son Kireeti will be playing the male lead. The bilingual family entertainer will be made in both Telugu and Kannada languages.

Sreeleela will be playing the female lead while Genelia will be seen in a pivotal role. Dr. Ravichandra V, a legend in Kannada films, will also play an important character. Produced by Sai Korrapati, the movie will feature music by rock icon Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Baahubali’s cameraman K Senthil Kumar.

Genelia’s last Telugu film Naa Ishtam was released in 2012. The Prakash Tholeti directorial featured Rana Daggubati as the male lead.

