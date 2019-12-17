Take the pledge to vote

Genelia D'Souza Pens a Heartwarming Post on Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday

Genelia D'Souza took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her family with a sweet caption on the occasion of Riteish Deshmukh's birthday.

News18.com

December 17, 2019
Actors Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh make one of the most popular Bollywood couples in the country. Recently, on Riteish's birthday, Genelia took to Instagram to post a heartfelt note for her husband.

In the picture their sons, Riaan and Rahyl can be seen posing with the couple. Genelia and the kids can be seen affectionately kissing their father. "Dear Forever Mine. Il say the same thing to you now, that Il say to you when you turn 100 - You are my today and all of my tomorrows. Happy Birthday Love. Forever yours. Ps- I’m always in the mood for you," she captioned the picture.

Check it out below:

On the work front, Riteish was recently seen in Farhad Samji's Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda. He was also seen in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh.

He will next be seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan will release on March 6, 2020.

