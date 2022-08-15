Genelia D'Souza Pens Emotional Note for Father-In-Law Vilasrao Deshmukh On 10th Death Anniversary; See Post

Genelia D’Souza has played memorable roles in movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Force and Tera Naal Love Ho Gaya. The actress who is not only a loving partner to the actor Riteish Deshmukh but also a doting daughter-in-law. Reminiscing the late chief minister of Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh, Genelia penned a heartfelt note expressing her love towards him.

On Sunday, Genelia took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her sons Riaan and Rahyl sporting ethnic outfits and praying to tbe garlanded portrait of Vilasrao Deshmukh to mark the 10th death anniversary of the political scion. Her note read, “Dearest Pappa, Riaan and Rahyl asked me today. “Aai, if we ask Ajoba a question, will he answer??” Without a doubt my answer was, “He will answer, if you Hear him.” I have honestly lived all these years speaking to you and getting every answer back, I know you have been w us through our toughest times and laughed with us through our lighter times, I know that you answer every doubt we have and I know even right now, you have read what I am writing to you. And I know it’s your promise to us, that you will always be there, if we just keep our ears open to hearing you, our eyes open to seeing you and our hearts open to experiencing you. We Miss You Pappa. P.s – Riaan and Rahyl insist that they are holding you on either side.”

Offering love and respect to the late chief minister, several fans of the actor commented under the post with endearing words. One of them wrote, “God Bless You”, another fan said, “Gen! How Sweet! They would always be with family♥️” Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh paid tribute to his father sharing pictures where he was seen with folder hands offering remembrance. His caption read, “It’s been 10 years … I miss you everyday Pappa.”

Vilasrao Deshmukh was the two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and he passed away due to kidney and lung failure on August 14, 2012.

