Genelia D'souza Reflects Upon Her Time as a Homemaker, 'That Job is the Toughest'

Genelia D’Souza has played memorable roles in movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Force and Tera Naal Love Ho Gaya. While the actress had taken a break from the showbiz business after marrying her beau Riteish Deshmukh and later becoming a doting mom to sons Riaan and Rahyl, Genelia D’Souza has made a comeback with a romantic drama Ved helmed by Riteish Deshmukh himself. In a recent interview, Genelia reflected on her life as a homemaker.

During a freewheeling interaction with the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Genelia shared that being a homemaker is no ball game. She stated, “Last 10 years I have been a homemaker and I did nothing. I was there for relationships and that was my life for the last 10 years. Homemakers’ job is the toughest.”

She further talked about her stint as an actor ten years ago and also recalled how she had bagged an award for getting featured in the most number of advertisements in a year. She shared, “I have seen myself very differently and I feel there is so much scope and so much work to do. I did not want to be one of those actors who had the best clothes, it just wasn’t part of me. I remember, when I won an award for the most number of advertisements in a year, people said, ‘There are bigger actresses and you are someone who keeps getting these’. They say they don’t want to be the girl next door, but I love it.”

The year 2022 has been a special one for Genelia and Riteish as they celebrated their 20th marriage anniversary in February. The couple tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016. The actors have also worked together in ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’, ‘Lai Bhari’ and ‘Masti’, and are set to headline Shaad Ali’s film ‘Mister Mummy’ after a period of 10 long years. Touted to be a comedy-drama, the film would tell the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children but destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts.

Read all the Latest Movies News here