Genelia D'Souza Reveals Riteish Deshmukh Had to Touch Her Feet 8 Times on Their Wedding Day

This week, the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 will welcome one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. They will have a gala time and also share interesting anecdotes during their appearance for the upcoming Shaadi Special episode. A latest promo video for the episode to-be-aired has surfaced online. It shows the two stars praising the performance of contestant Aneesh Tattikota and his mentor Akash Shetty. They danced to the song Maahi Ve and their act was based on a wedding theme.

In the promo video, Genelia is seen talking about some funny incidents and rituals from her own wedding ceremony. She told the contestants, “Your performance reminded me of my wedding." The actress confessed that her husband Riteish had to touch her feet eight times as a part of their wedding ceremony. With a big grin on her face, she followed her comment with a mini-victory dance. Riteish was quick to join and quipped, "I think the priest knew what I was supposed to do after the wedding. He made me practise it before.” The tradition is an important part of Maharashtrian weddings.

Genelia expressed, “We may have modernised weddings and turned them into a party. But I adore traditional weddings and consider myself fortunate enough to have attended one. She added, “Every ceremony was a blast for me. I was very emotional during my Bidaai but we all had a great time.”

Riteish, who was also all praises for the duo’s act, said, “I consider it a privilege to sit here and witness such a magnificent performance.”

Riteish and Genelia met on the sets of the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. They were in a relationship for 10 years before they tied the knot in 2012. They are blessed with two sons - Rahyl and Riaan.

Currently, Shilpa Shetty, choreographer Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu are judges of Super Dancer - Chapter 4.

