Genelia D'Souza Shares Adorable Video, Riteish Deshmukh is 'Luckiest'

Genelia D’Souza is the epitome of cuteness. Her Instagram feed post is proof of it. Filled with happy and fun videos, her social media account is a treat to watch. Her photos and videos with Riteish Deshmukh are especially loved by fans.

Keeping up with the same trend, the bubbly and jolly actress posted a super adorable video and captioned it,“One of those ‘Main Apni Favourite Hoon’ kinda mornings.”

The actress looked just as fresh and amiable as the morning star. She carried a natural look sans makeup and is seen in a playful mood.

People were smitten by her adorable smile and flirtatious expressions. They swooned over how playfully the actress acted. Among the people who are not getting over with this video is her husband Riteish. Known for wit and comic timing, Riteish commented, “Am I lucky? Or am I lucky,” to which Genelia replied, “You are the luckiest.” As much as people love their chemistry, they enjoy the funny banter too.

As soon as the video was shared, it garnered around 384k likes and hundreds of comments. She is receiving so many lovable comments from her friends, fans, and people in the industry. Brother of Anil Kapoor, actor Sanjay Kapoor even asked Genelia to reconsider acting in the films again. But the actress denied, saying, “So sweet Sanjay, Now I’m rooting for our baby Shanaya.” Shanaya is Sanjay’s daughter.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2012 romantic comedy film, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, opposite her husband Riteish. Recently, she hosted Ladies vs Gentlemen, a digital talk show launched on November 18, 2020.

