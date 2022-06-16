Genelia D’Souza Shares “Favourite Pic” With Father-In-law Vilasrao Deshmukh

Genelia D’Souza recently did an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. During the same, one fan asked the actress to share her favourite pic with father-in-law Vilasrao Deshmukh. Genelia shared a throwback photo from her wedding day, in which she and her father-in-law are seen hugging each other. Across the photo, she wrote, “Pappa,” followed by a green heart emoji. Genelia got married to Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son and actor Riteish Deshmukh on February 3, 2012. For the uninitiated, politician Vilasrao Deshmukh died in August 2012 due to multiple organ failures.

Here’s the photo that Genelia D’Souza shared:

On May 26, on Vilasrao Deshmukh’s birth anniversary, Genelia shared a photo of her late father-in-law and it was captioned as “To the greatest man I know. Dearest Pappa, every year on your birthday, we hope we would get just one more chance to celebrate you and that’s something that will always be a miss in our lives but it’s so special to hear the kids say “My Ajoba is the greatest” even though they have never met you, I sometimes think some bonds are just meant to be and it redefines just having to meet or see people every day, it’s one of the hearts, one of a connection that we just can’t comprehend. Thank you for making us feel your presence every day Pappa, I know it’s you saying “I will always be there”. Happy Birthday Pappa Vilasrao Deshmukh.”

Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son and actor Riteish Deshmukh also penned a note for his late father. Along with the throwback photos, he wrote, “ I want to …I want to hug you tight, wish you happy birthday, touch your feet and be blessed. I want to …I want to see you laugh, pat my back and say I am always there. I want to…I want to hold your hand, walk with you, press your feet and gaze at you.I want to…I want to see you play, share a joke, carry your grandkids and tell them a story. I so badly want to….Happy Birthday Pappa – I miss you!!! Vilasrao Deshmukh.

On the work front, Genelia D’Souza is making a comeback and will be seen in films like Mr Mummy and Ved.

