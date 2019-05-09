English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Generally for Any Big Film, Ticket Prices Go Up: Maharshi Producer on Movie Ticket Price Hike
The makers of Mahrishi starring Mahesh Babu spoke about the price hike of the tickets clarifying that the Telangana government did not issue any order regarding the ticket prices.
The makers of Mahrishi starring Mahesh Babu spoke about the price hike of the tickets clarifying that the Telangana government did not issue any order regarding the ticket prices.
Maharshi producer 'Dil' Raju has spoken out about the ongoing row over sharp increase in the prices of movie tickets in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
The owners of some theatres have claimed to have sought the permission of the High Court to increase the prices of the tickets. The decision has come at a time when the Mahesh Babu-starrer hits theatres worldwide today.
Talking about the same, Raju was quoted as saying by Gulte.com: "Generally for any big film, ticket prices go up so as the producers to recover the investment in the first four days. These days 100 and 50 days films are nowhere, so the producers are relying on the first weekend collections."
After multiple reports claiming that some theatres in the twin cities (Hyderabad and Secunderabad) have gone in for steep hike in ticket prices emerged online, Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav issued a statement, clarifying that the state government was not in favour of increasing the rates.
Mr Srinivas Yadav confirmed that some 79 theatres hiked the prices of the tickets. Expressing displeasure over the unilateral decision by theatre owners, the minister said it was for the government to take a call on the ticket prices.
Reportedly, single screen theatres have raised prices from Rs 30 to Rs 60 per ticket, some hiked prices from Rs 80 to Rs 110, multiplexes did so by increasing the rates from Rs 50 to Rs 110. In Prasad Imax Theatre, the prices were steeply increased from Rs 138 to Rs 200.
