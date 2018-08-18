Genius of Gadar: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Never Expected to Work With Director Anil Sharma

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is gearing up for his forthcoming film Genius has said that he never expected to get an opportunity to work with Anil Sharma who has made successful films like Gadar-Ek Prem Katha and Apne in the past.Nawazuddin was interacting with the media in Mumbai on Friday to promote Genius along with co-actors Utkarsh Sharma, Ishita Chauhan and director Anil Sharma.Sharing his experience of working with Anil Sharma for the first time, he said, "I have watched his films since my childhood and I remember people used to go in large numbers in theatres when his films released."I never expected that one day I will get an opportunity to work with him. One thing that I really admire about his direction is his capability of transforming a simple character into an extra-ordinary one," Nawazuddin said.Talking about the film, in which he is playing a negative lead, Nawazuddin said, "It's really an entertaining film made for all age groups and all kinds of audience. I have always been fascinated with Anil (Sharma) sir's treatment for his films and the treatment of this film is really stylish and larger than life. He has a unique and interesting style to present his stories.""There are really good performances in the film and more importantly, Utkakrsh (Sharma) and Ishita (Chauhan) are making their Hindi film debut with this film. The chemistry and romance between both of them is really amazing and in between that, my character appears in the film to trouble their characters," he added.Genius-Dil Ki Ladaai Dimag Se marks the debut of Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh as a male lead who also featured as a child actor in Sharma's 2001 successful film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film also features Ishita Chauhan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayesha Jhulka and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles. Directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Anil Sharma Productions and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, the film is slated to release on August 24.