'Gentleman' Nick Jonas Fixes Priyanka Chopra's Dress on BFI Awards Red Carpet; Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making headlines again. No, not for an apparent tiff but for their recent appearance at the British Fashion Awards 2021. The power couple was a delight as they strutted arm-in-arm at the stylish event. Ahead of their third wedding anniversary, December 1, Priyanka and Nick attended their first big red carpet date night of the holiday season. They haven’t stepped on a red carpet together in at least six months.

Priyanka made a bold statement with her out-there fashion look. Dressed in a floral pantsuit, she looked ravishing in the Richard Quinn creation. Nick opted for a more sleek and classic version - a black suit layered over a red outfit beneath. At the British Fashion Awards in London, the couple was seen happily posing alongside each other. Their cute PDA moments on the red carpet were captured by hundreds of shutterbugs, and are being widely circulated online. A fan page on Instagram posted a video wherein Nick is seen fixing Priyanka’s outfit.

The singer helps Priyanka with her long overcoat train while they get ready for the pictures. Nick garnered appreciation in the comment box for his cute gesture. Fans have called him the perfect gentleman and an ideal husband.

For the last few weeks, the couple found themselves under the radar. After Priyanka dropped the Jonas surname from her social media handles, fans speculated if all was well between the two. Later, Priyanka put the speculations to an end by dropping a romantic comment on Nick’s workout video. Also, her adorable Thanksgiving post, with all the gratitude for Nick, spoke volumes about their solid bond.

Priyanka was recently praised for her comedic monologue at the Jonas Brothers Family Roast where she graciously made fun of her husband Nick and his family.

