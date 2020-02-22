English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
George and Amal Clooney's Mansion Flooded After Heavy Storm

It is reported that "all is fine" despite the flooding. George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney's mansion in Berkshire, England, suffered severe flood damage after Storm Dennis struck in that region and other parts of England and Wales.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 22, 2020, 6:53 PM IST
Hollywood superstar George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney's mansion in Berkshire, England, suffered severe flood damage after Storm Dennis struck in that region.

Photographs show that nearly all of the land surrounding the $13 million estate, including the basketball court, has almost completely been submerged in water, reports pagesix.com.

The actor's representative however assured that "all is fine" despite the flooding.

According to Architectural Digest, George and Amal Clooney purchased the 17th-century mansion shortly after their Venetian wedding in 2014. The home sits on a four-acre island in the middle of the River Thames.

Fox News reports that Storm Dennis caused severe flooding in parts of England and Wales. The Environmental Agency said England received 121 percent of its average February rainfall and major rivers set new flood records.

George Clooney, 58, was last seen in the 2016 thriller "Money Monster", directed by Jodie Foster and co-starring Julia Roberts, Jack O'Connell, Dominic West, Caitriona Balfe and Giancarlo Esposito

He will next be seen in the self-directed post-apocalyptic drama, "The Midnight Sky". The film is based on the novel "Good Morning, Midnight" by Lily Brooks-Dalton, and co-stars Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo and Tiffany Boone. Shooting for the Netflix-distributed film began on October 21 2019, and a release daye is yet to be confirmed.

