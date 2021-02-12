News18 Logo

George C Wolfe To Direct Bayard Rustin Movie For Obama's Production Banner, Netflix

Los Angeles: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom filmmaker George C Wolfe has come on board to direct biopic of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, for former US president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and Netflix. According to Variety, Wolfe will direct “Rustin” from a script penned by Dustin Lance Black. “‘Rustin’ will tell the story of the charismatic gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaught of obstacles, and altered the course of American history by organising the 1963 march on Washington,” the logline reads.

Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis will produce for Higher Ground Productions, alongside Bruce Cohen and Black..


