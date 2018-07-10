George Clooney Hospitalised After Scooter Crash in Italy

The American actor and director George Clooney was injured in a scooter accident on the Italian island of Sardinia where he is working on a miniseries, Italian media reported on Tuesday.Clooney, 57, had just left his hotel on a motor scooter when he crashed into a small truck, Italy's Chi magazine said on its website. He was taken to hospital with a possible injury to his hip, state news agency Ansa said.Local police are investigating the accident, Ansa said. Clooney is in Sardinia to film a miniseries based on Joseph Heller's book "Catch 22", the news agency said.