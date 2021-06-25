George Michael Birth Anniversary: Top Iconic Songs of the Pop Star

George Michael was one of the most well-known British pop performers of his generation. The vocalist was responsible for some of the famous songs, like Careless Whisper and Last Christmas. Michael sold over 80 million records globally, ranking him one of the most successful musicians of all time. The musician not only created a name for himself with his songs, but he was also an ardent LGBT rights activist and HIV/AIDS charity fundraiser.

In terms of awards, Michael's outstanding work won him several of them. Michael received two Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, three American Songs Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and six Ivor Novello Awards for his work. On the occasion of the singer's birth anniversary on June 25, we take a look at some of his biggest hits:

1. Last Christmas:This extraneous sad tune will get you teary-eyed each time you hear it. The song never gets old, and you will find yourself adding it to your Christmas playlist every year. Being one of the most famous songs by the British artist, Last Christmas is a song anyone can enjoy.

2. Careless Whisper:This song has a strong 80s flavour to it. The lovely saxophone riff at the opening, as well as the chorus, combine to make it a superb pop tune. There is not a better track that can get you dancing to its timeless tunes like this one.

3. Faith:George had a huge success with this track all over the world. For four weeks, the song was at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 list. The song has a vintage rock and roll feel to it, making it one of the most enjoyable hits by the artist.

4. Freedom:Freedom is a lovely song that has received a lot of attention for its excellent lyrics, which are virtually biographical for Michael's life. At one point in the track, the artist begs his listeners to shut out all of the extraneous noise created by his character and to believe in the music.

5. One More Try:This may be regarded as one of Michael's breakup songs.

The song, however, is not as well-known as it could be, and many consider it a lost masterpiece.

