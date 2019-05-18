English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
George R R Martin is Sad How Game of Thrones Ends, Wishes There Were More Seasons
George R R Martin, in an interview with a news portal, pointed out that he feels 'Game of Thrones' should have had more seasons.
George R R Martin, in an interview with a news portal, pointed out that he feels 'Game of Thrones' should have had more seasons.
Loading...
George R R Martin, the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, the series of novels on which Game of Thrones is loosely based, has criticised the studio and network, not creators D B Weiss and David Benioff, for the bad reviews of the finale season of the series. In an interview with Fast Company, Martin pointed out that if the TV series had been faithful to the books, GoT may have easily clocked five more seasons.
In the interview, Martin could not help but express his disappointment over how unavoidable creative differences between studio, network and creators has led to a season, of TV's most followed series, turning into an outing that received more criticism than appreciation. He went on to add that a certain character with a higher Q rating determined how the show will proceed and not what the story deemed fit. Q rating is a means of determining the appeal and familiarity of a brand.
This is what he said in the interview as quoted by express.co.uk: "The series has been... not completely faithful. Otherwise, it would have to run another five seasons. You know, it’s complex. I’m a little sad, actually. I wish we had a few more seasons. It can also be... traumatic. Because sometimes their creative vision and your creative vision don’t match, and you get the famous creative differences thing — that leads to a lot of conflict. You get totally extraneous things like the studio or the network weighing in, and they have some particular thing that has nothing to do with story, but relates to ‘Well this character has a very high Q Rating so let’s give him a lot more stuff to do."
All the criticism has not been for nothing. Season 8 has been the worst reviewed in the history of the series. Not only this, a few days ago, an online petition was signed by fans asking for a redo of the entire season.
Read: More Than One Lakh Game of Thrones Fans Sign Petition to Remake S8 With 'Competent Writers'
Game of Thrones concludes with the final episode this Monday.
Also read: Ahead of Game of Thrones Final Episode, a Look at the Show's Most Iconic Moments and Legacy
Follow @News18Movies for more
In the interview, Martin could not help but express his disappointment over how unavoidable creative differences between studio, network and creators has led to a season, of TV's most followed series, turning into an outing that received more criticism than appreciation. He went on to add that a certain character with a higher Q rating determined how the show will proceed and not what the story deemed fit. Q rating is a means of determining the appeal and familiarity of a brand.
This is what he said in the interview as quoted by express.co.uk: "The series has been... not completely faithful. Otherwise, it would have to run another five seasons. You know, it’s complex. I’m a little sad, actually. I wish we had a few more seasons. It can also be... traumatic. Because sometimes their creative vision and your creative vision don’t match, and you get the famous creative differences thing — that leads to a lot of conflict. You get totally extraneous things like the studio or the network weighing in, and they have some particular thing that has nothing to do with story, but relates to ‘Well this character has a very high Q Rating so let’s give him a lot more stuff to do."
All the criticism has not been for nothing. Season 8 has been the worst reviewed in the history of the series. Not only this, a few days ago, an online petition was signed by fans asking for a redo of the entire season.
Read: More Than One Lakh Game of Thrones Fans Sign Petition to Remake S8 With 'Competent Writers'
Game of Thrones concludes with the final episode this Monday.
Also read: Ahead of Game of Thrones Final Episode, a Look at the Show's Most Iconic Moments and Legacy
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Rabindranath Tagore Would Sing if He Were to Witness Elections in Bengal
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at Cannes, See Photos
- Amitabh Bachchan Bandaging Baby Kareena Kapoor's Foot is the Cutest Thing on the Internet Today
- Arjun Kapoor Hosts Special Screening of India's Most Wanted for Malaika Arora
- PUBG Mobile Season 7: All You Need to Know About RP EZ Mission License Feature
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results