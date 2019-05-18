Take the pledge to vote

George R R Martin is Sad How Game of Thrones Ends, Wishes There Were More Seasons

George R R Martin, in an interview with a news portal, pointed out that he feels 'Game of Thrones' should have had more seasons.

May 18, 2019
George R R Martin, the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, the series of novels on which Game of Thrones is loosely based, has criticised the studio and network, not creators D B Weiss and David Benioff, for the bad reviews of the finale season of the series. In an interview with Fast Company, Martin pointed out that if the TV series had been faithful to the books, GoT may have easily clocked five more seasons.

In the interview, Martin could not help but express his disappointment over how unavoidable creative differences between studio, network and creators has led to a season, of TV's most followed series, turning into an outing that received more criticism than appreciation. He went on to add that a certain character with a higher Q rating determined how the show will proceed and not what the story deemed fit. Q rating is a means of determining the appeal and familiarity of a brand.

This is what he said in the interview as quoted by express.co.uk: "The series has been... not completely faithful. Otherwise, it would have to run another five seasons. You know, it’s complex. I’m a little sad, actually. I wish we had a few more seasons. It can also be... traumatic. Because sometimes their creative vision and your creative vision don’t match, and you get the famous creative differences thing — that leads to a lot of conflict. You get totally extraneous things like the studio or the network weighing in, and they have some particular thing that has nothing to do with story, but relates to ‘Well this character has a very high Q Rating so let’s give him a lot more stuff to do."

All the criticism has not been for nothing. Season 8 has been the worst reviewed in the history of the series. Not only this, a few days ago, an online petition was signed by fans asking for a redo of the entire season.

Read: More Than One Lakh Game of Thrones Fans Sign Petition to Remake S8 With 'Competent Writers'

Game of Thrones concludes with the final episode this Monday.

Also read: Ahead of Game of Thrones Final Episode, a Look at the Show's Most Iconic Moments and Legacy

