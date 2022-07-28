George R R Martin Skips House of the Dragon Premiere After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin tested positive for Covid-19, following which he skipped the premiere of the upcoming web-show House of the Dragon. His last appearance was at the San Diego Comic-Con. The House of the Dragon is the prequel to GoT and follows the story of the Targaryen house. It is based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood.

According to Variety, HBO and HBO Max’s chief content officer Casey Bloys on Wednesday evening informed the audience at the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming fantasy series about Martin’s absence. “I was going to start today by introducing George R R Martin and tell you how great it is to have George on the journey with us. Unfortunately, George got COVID at Comic-Con, so he’s not here. I think he’s feeling fine, so nothing to worry about,” said Bloys.

“I wanted to tell you what a pleasure it is and how lucky we are to have the architect of this world on this journey with us. He has been fantastic,” he added.

Meanwhile, the latest trailer of the show was released recently and showed a glimpse of what the show has to offer its viewers. Clanking swords, fire-gushing dragons, and mind-bending politics is how one can sum up the trailer. The trailer shows King Viserys Targaryen, played by Paddy Considine, set to choose his heir. The main contenders for the iron throne include Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D’Arcy, the king’s first-born daughter and Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith.

The Game of Thrones spin-off will release worldwide on August 21 and is set in the timeline 200 years before its parent show.

The show will be released on HBO Max on August 21, followed by Disney+ Hotstar streaming it from August 22. The show will have Martin at the centre of the production, with Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, contributing to the process. The show’s score will be composed by Ramin Djawadi, the Iranian-German composer, who also developed the soundtrack for Game Of Thrones.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here