George Reddy Biopic Starring Sandeep Madhav Gets Mixed Response by Fans

The much-awaited Telugu film George Reddy starring Sandeep Madhav in the titular role has hit the screens on Friday. Fans have been taking to social media since morning expressing their excitement and reactions about the biopic-based on the life of George Reddy, a student, boxer and gold medalist. While some praised the film, others did not seem much impressed with it.

While most called George Reddy film, 'Superb movie' and 'inspirational', few said the film wasn't worth the hype. A Twitter user also wondered why Pawan Kalyan did not do the film.

జీనా హైతో మ‌ర్‌నా సీఖో… క‌దమ్ క‌ద‌మ్ ప‌ర్ ల‌డ్‌నా సీఖో…What a Inspirational life storyCongratulations to the entire team of #GeorgeReddy for all the efforts they have put in for making this BiopicVery good performance from the lead actor Sandy#GeorgeReddy — AhiTeja Bellamkonda (@ahiteja) November 22, 2019

#Georgereddy Wonder why @PawanKalyan Haven’t done this masterpiece ,A Package of rebellion thoughts with electrifying Cinematography & Bgm ❗️ pic.twitter.com/CO5RfTXDJz — Bharath (@Bharath81837972) November 21, 2019

#GeorgeReddy @SandeepMadhav_ Terrific Acting First half BGM Next Level Solid Story university based Scenes And Police Station Scenes Blade Fight Dragged Second half . GOOD one From @G1Dalam #GeorgeReddyreview pic.twitter.com/aMIbP5hziX — varun reddy (@varunreddyram) November 22, 2019

#GeorgeReddy Not worth the hype.. Skip it — Vicky pedia (@VICKY__264) November 22, 2019

#GeorgeReddy... Y this movie got this craze... Bcz of Megafamily.... So we hope everyone respect this movie... And a true story... All the everyone.. ❤ pic.twitter.com/x0VEe1Y31I — Saikrishna_Chintada (@skrishna4556) November 22, 2019

If you,A #GeorgeReddy fanAn Osmania University alumniFan of CheguevaraA #TelanganiteHave a rebel in you.Go watch #GeorgeReddyBefore that, read a little bit about him so that some scenes makes sense and will be able to connect the dots and figure out what actually happened — NullPointerException (@mahi0x00) November 22, 2019

#GeorgeReddy Could have been better @G1Dalam scenes lepinatte lepi padokobettav . Support roles performances anni overboard ellayi. Some scenes taking and BGM are good. @SandeepMadhav_ act in climax pic.twitter.com/46pyTJqWwO — Vikranth (@Vikranth_Things) November 22, 2019

#GeorgeReddy below avg-average looks like director stuck between biopic and commercial movie without proper screenplay edo undi ante undi emotional connect last lo geroge ni podavadaniki vastunte lallan (who killed george) ani arustunaru theatre lo badha padakunda ‍♂️ — (@EvadaiteNakenti) November 21, 2019

Some also shared their excitement for the film by clicking tweeting pictures from inside the theaters.

George Reddy had a massive influence on the politics of Telangana region in Osmania University in Hyderabad between 1967 and 1972. He was brutally murdered at his hostel in 1972. Even today, George Reddy is remembered for his revolutionary thoughts. The biopic shows the important milestones of George Reddy during his lifetime

Directed by B. Jeevan Reddy, George Reddy also stars Satyadev Kancharana, Devika Daftardar, Muskaan Khubchandani, Pawon Ramesh in lead roles. Shrinivas Pokale is seen essaying the role of the younger George Reddy.

The biopic has been produced by Appi Reddy, Sanjay Reddy, Damu Reddy, and Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.