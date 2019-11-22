Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

George Reddy Biopic Starring Sandeep Madhav Gets Mixed Response by Fans

The much-awaited Telugu film George Reddy starring Sandeep Madhav in the titular role has hit the screens on Friday.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
George Reddy Biopic Starring Sandeep Madhav Gets Mixed Response by Fans
George Reddy film poster

The much-awaited Telugu film George Reddy starring Sandeep Madhav in the titular role has hit the screens on Friday. Fans have been taking to social media since morning expressing their excitement and reactions about the biopic-based on the life of George Reddy, a student, boxer and gold medalist. While some praised the film, others did not seem much impressed with it.

While most called George Reddy film, 'Superb movie' and 'inspirational', few said the film wasn't worth the hype. A Twitter user also wondered why Pawan Kalyan did not do the film.

Some also shared their excitement for the film by clicking tweeting pictures from inside the theaters.

George Reddy had a massive influence on the politics of Telangana region in Osmania University in Hyderabad between 1967 and 1972. He was brutally murdered at his hostel in 1972. Even today, George Reddy is remembered for his revolutionary thoughts. The biopic shows the important milestones of George Reddy during his lifetime

Directed by B. Jeevan Reddy, George Reddy also stars Satyadev Kancharana, Devika Daftardar, Muskaan Khubchandani, Pawon Ramesh in lead roles. Shrinivas Pokale is seen essaying the role of the younger George Reddy.

The biopic has been produced by Appi Reddy, Sanjay Reddy, Damu Reddy, and Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram