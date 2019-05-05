English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
George RR Martin Confirms Three Spinoffs of HBO's Game of Thrones are 'Moving Forward Nicely'
The original series 'Game of Thrones' is inching towards its end but the saga is expected to continue.
Game of Thrones Season 8
Loading...
The original series Game of Thrones is inching towards its end but the saga is expected to continue. George R R Martin, the author of the A Song of Ice & Fire saga, on which the series is based, wrote in a blog post that three spin-offs are "still moving forward nicely".
"The one I am not supposed to call 'The long night' will be shooting later this year," he wrote on Saturday, reports variety.com.
He added: "And two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer."
A prequel series starring Naomi Watts and written by Jane Goldman and Martin received a pilot order in June 2018, but not much is known about the other spin-off series HBO is exploring.
Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the prequel series will chronicle the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.
It was first revealed back in May 2017 that HBO would be exploring options for Game of Thrones spin-off series with four different writers. In April of this year, Bryan Cogman confirmed his series wouldn't be going forward.
"The one I am not supposed to call 'The long night' will be shooting later this year," he wrote on Saturday, reports variety.com.
He added: "And two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer."
A prequel series starring Naomi Watts and written by Jane Goldman and Martin received a pilot order in June 2018, but not much is known about the other spin-off series HBO is exploring.
Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the prequel series will chronicle the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.
It was first revealed back in May 2017 that HBO would be exploring options for Game of Thrones spin-off series with four different writers. In April of this year, Bryan Cogman confirmed his series wouldn't be going forward.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Set to Surpass Avatar as Highest-Grossing Film Ever
- World Laughter Day: 10 Inspiring Quotes by Famous Comedians
- Sushmita Sen Announces Brother Rajeev's Wedding With TV Actor Charu Asopa in Adorable Post
- Parents on Twitter are Having a Good Laugh Over Babies Stuck in X-Ray Machines
- Creator of Game of Thrones' Valyrian and Dothraki Explains the Science of Constructed Languages
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results